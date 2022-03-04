Bills close in on deal for new stadium

Posted by Mike Florio on March 4, 2022, 9:45 AM EST
When it comes to building a new stadium in Buffalo, it’s almost time to destroy a table.

According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, a deal is “nearly at hand” to build a new home for the Bills.

Per the report, the various parties are closing in on a cost-sharing arrangement “that would be among the most team-friendly splits in recent NFL memory.” In other words, the billionaires once again will be sticking someone else with the bulk of the tab for their brand-new venue.

The deal isn’t done, and nothing is ever done until it’s done. But it’s getting there. And the total public contribution could exceed more than $1 billion, with roughly $850 million going to the actual stadium construction costs.

At a time when fewer and fewer citizens believe taxpayer money should be devoted to the playgrounds of the American oligarchs, the ability of Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula to shake so much cash out of the public coffers is impressive. Even if some Western New York residents would call the commandeering of so much public money for the project depressing.

But it would be even more depressing to lose the team. And the simple fact remains that, if Buffalo and Erie County weren’t willing to foot most of the bill, some other city/county/state would, if that means luring an NFL team to town.

24 responses to “Bills close in on deal for new stadium

  2. Welfare for billionaires who probably pay less in federal income taxes than your average working man who probably won’t be able to afford to pay for tickets to the stadium he’s paying for. And yet we have politicians who’s main goal is yet another tax cut for billionaires.

  6. I hate how teams, basically, hold places hostage so they can get taxpayers to pay for building their stadiums. It’s just not right.

  8. Bills fans 2 years ago: “I would rather the team leave and play in Toronto than to pay for a stadium, we will never fund their stadium. Way to stick to your guns Bills fans. You folded faster than your team did with 13 seconds on the clock.

  9. So who controls the stadium in the end, the city, county or Pegula’s. That is something that should be made public.

  10. Public contribution exceeding a billion with construction costs at $850M? So there’s another $150M for what? Money in the Pegula’s pockets? It is insane to me that this is OK with any municipality. Promises made on increased tax revenue that never comes in and the citizens of the municipality are left cutting funding for jails and infrastructure for decades to come to pay off the bonds.

  11. Nice business model! Suck for 30 years, then demand a taxpayer funded new stadium as soon as you become competitive.

    Poor people of Buffalo have no other entertainment options so they have to pay up.

  12. I absolutely hate the narrative that “this sucks, but if they didn’t buy the team a new stadium someone else would”.

    While this may be true, it lets owners and the NFL off the hook too easily. This exceedingly successful entity holds communities emotional-hostage with these situations. And the ever-greedy owners have a no-lose situation. They either get what they want, or they find it elsewhere.

    But this lesson should be absorbed by every NFL fan – remember, the NFL is “family”, right? Us fans are just grist for the mill – we mean nothing, we are here to be exploited. That’s just a fact.

    And I’m happy for Bills fans, but at the same time this stuff is such nonsense. It’s corporate welfare and its inexcusable.

  13. The average yearly property tax paid by Erie County residents amounts to about 4.98% of their yearly income. Erie County is ranked 81st of the 3143 counties for property taxes as a percentage of median income.

    The median property tax in Erie County, New York is $3,120 per year for a home worth the median value of $117,700. Erie County collects, on average, 2.65% of a property’s assessed fair market value as property tax.

    Erie County has one of the highest median property taxes in the United States, and is ranked 145th of the 3143 counties in order of median property taxes.

    Whats another 1 billion? At least they get something for the new taxes, right?

  15. Your last paragraph says all that needs to be said. No different than helping Amazon build warehouses or car manufacturers build plants. You either pony up or guess what someone else will and they will get they jobs and tax revenue that comes with it…

  16. Why is there so little talk of the financial impact of an NFL team in your city? It is pretty significant.

  17. Bob Kraft paid for his own stadium….. Why can’t these other owners do the same?

  18. The Bills are New York’s only team. Thanks NY State and governor Hochel for helping the Buffalo Bills stay in Buffalo.

  19. The annual revenue these NFL teams create for local businesses is well worth the investment by local taxpayers. About 5 years ago a study was done for the NFL city I’m in,… it estimated the impact for local business was $140 mil per season incl training camp,… That’s just hotels, bars and restaurants, local amusements and tourist shopping.
    You can’t ignore that. And those businesses have to gear up with employees to better serve those visitors. It’s a Win Win for the local economy.

  20. The average Buffalo fan can’t afford to GO to the Bills game ,but they can proudly hold up their tax bill showing their team support!!!!

  22. Buffalo has no entertainments options? The amount of ignorance on message boards is staggering. Buffalo NY, for example, is one of the premiers stops for every major concert & has been for over 70 years. Outstanding music city!

  23. Whining about teams holding cities hostage suggests a lack of understanding of commerce, municipal funding and football. The trifecta!

  24. There’s a reason why wealthy businessmen want to become an NFL owner. Stadiums, incredible tv contracts, etc. etc. and the franchises just continue to go up and up in value.

