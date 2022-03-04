Bills close in on deal for new stadium

Getty Images

When it comes to building a new stadium in Buffalo, it’s almost time to destroy a table.

According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, a deal is “nearly at hand” to build a new home for the Bills.

Per the report, the various parties are closing in on a cost-sharing arrangement “that would be among the most team-friendly splits in recent NFL memory.” In other words, the billionaires once again will be sticking someone else with the bulk of the tab for their brand-new venue.

The deal isn’t done, and nothing is ever done until it’s done. But it’s getting there. And the total public contribution could exceed more than $1 billion, with roughly $850 million going to the actual stadium construction costs.

At a time when fewer and fewer citizens believe taxpayer money should be devoted to the playgrounds of the American oligarchs, the ability of Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula to shake so much cash out of the public coffers is impressive. Even if some Western New York residents would call the commandeering of so much public money for the project depressing.

But it would be even more depressing to lose the team. And the simple fact remains that, if Buffalo and Erie County weren’t willing to foot most of the bill, some other city/county/state would, if that means luring an NFL team to town.