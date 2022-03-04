Bills give Cole Beasley permission to seek a trade

Getty Images

Bills receiver Cole Beasley may be on the way out of Buffalo.

Beasley asked for and was given permission to seek a trade, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane told Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

At the same time, Beane left open the possibility that Beasley will return, saying, “no door has been closed.”

Garafolo noted a couple of reasons the two sides may be going their separate ways. One is that Beasley may want a new contract that would pay him more than the $4.9 million base salary, $1 million roster bonus and $200,000 workout bonus he’s due this year. Another is that Beasley had what was described as a “rocky year” as one of the most stridently anti-vaccine players in the league.

Beasley’s play declined in 2021, averaging just 8.45 yards per catch, the worst of his career. The Bills like the combination of Stefon Diggs and Gabriel Davis at wide receiver and likely think it won’t be difficult to find another player who can replace Beasley’s contributions. It would seem unlikely that Beasley is back in Buffalo in 2022.