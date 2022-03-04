Cam Heyward: Who’s to say we can’t win with a rookie quarterback?

Getty Images

The Steelers are without Ben Roethlisberger for the first time since the 2003 season and there’s a lot of interest inside and outside the organization what kind of moves the team will make at quarterback this offseason.

One of the options would be to take a quarterback in the first round and install them as the starter at some point this year. That idea didn’t sit well with guard Alan Faneca when the Steelers turned to Ben Roethlisberger in 2004 and one of the current team’s veteran leaders was asked if he shared that view of going young.

Defensive lineman Cam Heyward was asked on NFL Network if he’d prefer the team go with a veteran and responded by referencing Roethlisberger and others who have hit the ground running in the NFL.

“Who’s to say a rookie quarterback can’t win, though? It’s possible, but it relies a lot on your defense and your offensive parts that you already have — which we already have. Most teams don’t have a Najee Harris running the ball, or a [Chase] Claypool or a Diontae Johnson,,” Heyward said, via SteelersDepot.com.

Heyward said that he thinks the team has a “monster group” on defense and need a “quarterback that can hold it together.” Few would argue with the back end of that assessment, but finding that quarterback can be easier said than done.