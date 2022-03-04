Cardinals weigh options at RB with top-two backs set to become free agents

Getty Images

Chase Edmonds and James Conner combined for 1,344 rushing yards, 80 receptions for 686 yards and 20 total touchdowns last season. Both are scheduled to become free agents later this month.

That leaves Arizona with a decision to make at the position.

“I think things keep changing philosophically,” Cardinals General Manager Steve Keim said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “I understand that analytically, it tells you that the best backs come as a whole in rounds three through six, but at the same time, when you have one that is a difference-maker or you think is special or brings something to the table like leadership and toughness, it’s hard to put a price on those guys.”

The Cardinals would love to have both backs return, but that’s unlikely for obvious reasons.

“It’s no secret, having James and Chase, in a perfect world, we’d want them both back,” Keim said. “But it’s a business and we’ll see what happens.”

Conner likely is the team’s higher priority to re-sign considering his use as the team’s primary short-yardage and goal-line back. He scored 18 total touchdowns in 2021, his first season in Arizona.

“(Conner) had a great role for us,” coach Kliff Kingsbury said. “Love everything about him — on the field, off the field. His mentality is what you want in your organization.”

Third back Eno Benjamin could fill Edmonds’ role if necessary. The Cardinals also could use a later-round draft choice on a back or sign a low-cost veteran in free agency.

The position becomes a higher priority if the Cardinals are unable to re-sign Conner.