Ikem Ekwonu “wouldn’t be shocked” if he went No. 1 overall

Getty Images

In many recent drafts, we’ve had a very good idea about who will go first overall and that player is often a quarterback who has separated himself from the pack during his time in the college ranks.

This year’s draft doesn’t have such a quarterback and it doesn’t have any other player who is a sure thing to be the first pick. The Jaguars have a few options, including a pair of offensive tackles.

Alabama’s Evan Neal is the betting favorite at the moment, but North Carolina State’s Ikem Ekwonu is also highly regarded and he told reporters at the Scouting Combine on Thursday that it won’t come as a surprise to him if he hears his name called when the Jaguars make their selection.

“It would mean a lot to me,” Ekwonu said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “I’ve worked really hard throughout all my years at N.C. State and throughout the offseason. I wouldn’t be shocked if I went No. 1 overall. I feel like that is something I put the work in for it. I feel like when the time comes, I would deserve it.”

Ekwonu also played guard during his time in college, but he said on PFT Live and in his press conference that he sees himself as a left tackle at the professional level. If the Jaguars feel he’s the best one available, he might have a very short wait to hear his name called come late April.