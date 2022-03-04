Jerry Jones not meeting with reporters in Indianapolis

Getty Images

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones annually holds court with beat writers in his luxury bus on one of the final days of the Scouting Combine. Jones, though, will not conduct his usual sit-down session this week.

A Cowboys spokesman announced Jones has a minor medical issue that will keep him away. Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News also reports that Jones is busy “handling some NFL business involving Commissioner Roger Goodell.”

Goodell is negotiating a new contract with the league, according to a recent report, but it is unclear whether that’s what is tying up Jones.

Jones’ absence is convenient as it keeps him (for now) from answering any further questions about the team’s voyeurism scandal that resulted in a $2.4 million settlement with four cheerleaders. A week ago, in a one-on-one interview with a local news anchor, Jones tried to harmonize the settlement with the internal finding of no wrongdoing.

At some point, Jones will face more questions about the scandal that forced the resignation of former P.R. executive and Jones confidant Rich Dalrymple. But not this week. Not in Indy.