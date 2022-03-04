Minnesota offensive lineman Daniel Faalele measured at 6-foot-8, 384 pounds at Combine

Getty Images

Minnesota offensive lineman Daniel Faalele is enormous.

Faalele was measured at 6-foot-8 and 384 pounds at the Scouting Combine.

The NFL says he’s 15 pounds heavier than any player who has gone to the Combine in the last 20 years. If he makes an NFL roster, he’s slated to be the biggest player in the NFL next year.

Faalele grew up in Australia and played basketball and rugby as a kid. When a University of Hawaii football coach got a look at Faalele, he advised him to consider American football, and Faalele eventually went to IMG Academy in Florida to play high school ball before enrolling at Minnesota. Faalele had a good career as an offensive tackle at Minnesota and even scored a touchdown in Minnesota’s bowl game in December.