Packers expect Elgton Jenkins back “at some point” next season

The Packers had a starting offensive lineman rehabbing from a torn ACL last offseason and left tackle David Bakhtiari didn’t make it back into the lineup until the final week of the regular season.

Bakhtiari was out again for the team’s playoff loss to the 49ers and they didn’t have Elgton Jenkins to plug back into the lineup. Jenkins had moved from guard to left tackle in Bakhtiari’s absence, but he suffered a torn ACL in late November and was out of action.

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur gave an update on Jenkins’ condition from the Scouting Combine this week and it sounds like he may also be in for an extended timeline for his return to the lineup.

“Elgton’s doing a great job. He’s attacking it just the way you’d expect him to,” LaFleur said, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com. “I’m excited about just the progress that he’s made and we expect him to be back to full strength at some point during the season.”

There’s a lot of time to go before September and there will be a better idea of Jenkins’ availability closer to Week One. A positive update at that point would be a plus for the Packers offense.