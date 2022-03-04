Panthers restructure Taylor Moton’s contract to clear cap space

Getty Images

The Panthers created some salary cap room Friday ahead of the start of the league year.

They restructured the contract of right tackle Taylor Moton﻿, the team announced. Ellis Williams of The Charlotte Observer reports the move frees up $11 million of cap space.

The move will add $3.7 million to each future year.

Moton signed a five-year, $85 million contract last summer.

The Panthers already re-signed pending free agents Frankie Luvu﻿, Ian Thomas﻿ and J.J. Jansen﻿. They have 19 unrestricted free agents.