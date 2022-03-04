Pittsburgh mayor declares March 4 Aaron Donald day

Getty Images

Aaron Donald has not confirmed that he’ll be back for a ninth pro season after winning Super Bowl LVI with the Rams last month.

But things are still going well in 2022 for one of the game’s best active players.

On Friday, Pittsburgh mayor Ed Gainey declared March 4, 2022 “Aaron Donald Day” in the city.

Gainey’s Mayoral Proclamation recognized Donald for being selected to the Pennsylvania All-State team twice before continuing his football career at Pitt where he won several awards as one of the best defensive players in the nation. It also recognized Donald for his success in the league as a now-Super Bowl champion along with his three defensive player of the year awards and seven first-team All-Pro selections.

Gainey also acknowledges Donald’s contributions to the Pittsburgh community since becoming a pro, like launching his AD99 Solutions foundation in 2019.

“I encourage everyone in Pittsburgh to learn more about Aaron Donald and take inspiration from him to pursue your dreams, work hard, and always remember to give back to the community,” Gainey said on Twitter.

Earlier this week, Rams G.M. Les Snead said Donald potentially retiring is “not a concern” at the moment. And Snead noted that L.A. is talking about a new contract with him.

He’s currently scheduled to carry a cap number of $26.75 million in 2022, which an extension could bring down. That, in turn, would give the Rams more money to work with as they attempt to win back-to-back Super Bowl titles.