Playmakers podcast coming today

We’ve extended the Playmakers podcast run through at least next week. Which means that today’s the day to do one.

Which means today’s the day you’ll get one, if you’ve already ordered Playmakers.

If you haven’t, all the information you need is here — along with the procedure for registering for the podcast.

If you have any specific questions for today’s edition, let me know. Also, on Monday there may or may not be an announcement regarding another incentive we’re making available to get you to buy the book before the book officially comes out.

Either way, the book arrives in only 11 days.