Rams are expected to hire Ra’Shaad Samples as RBs coach

It looks like the Rams have found a new running backs coach.

According to multiple reports, Los Angeles is expected to hire Ra’Shaad Samples for the position.

Samples, 27, had been hired in November to be TC’s assistant head coach and running backs coach under new head coach Sonny Dykes. He spent the 2019-2021 seasons with SMU, rising from an offensive assistant to running backs coach and assistant head coach.

The Rams had a vacancy at RBs coach after promoting Thomas Brown to tight ends coach. Brown replaced Wes Phillips in that role, as Phillips left the organization to become the Vikings’ offensive coordinator under former Rams OC Kevin O’Connell.

L.A. head coach Sean McVay had said that Brown was heading the search for a new running backs coach.