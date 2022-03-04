Report: Cowboys “close” to re-signing Michael Gallup

Getty Images

The Cowboys were never going to be able to keep Michael Gallup, Cedrick Wilson and Amari Cooper. Cooper’s $20 million salary, which becomes fully guaranteed if he’s still on the roster March 20, makes him the odd man out.

News of the obvious came Friday morning in a report that the Cowboys will cut Cooper before March 20 if they can’t trade him. (Spoiler alert: No one is picking up his contract as is.)

The Cowboys can re-sign free agents Gallup and Wilson for less than if they kept Cooper at his current price.

The team is moving toward the first part of the two-for-one.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Cowboys are “close” to a new deal with Gallup.

Gallup was expected to command a big deal on the free agent market before he tore his left anterior cruciate ligament in a Jan. 2 game against the Cardinals. He did not have surgery until Feb. 10, so his return for the start of the season is in doubt.

The 2018 third-round choice has 193 career receptions for 2,902 yards and 15 touchdowns in 55 games.