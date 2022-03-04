Report: Drake London will hold his own Pro Day on April 5

Getty Images

USC receiver Drake London continues to rehab the right ankle he fractured in an Oct. 31 game against Arizona. He obviously did not work out at the Scouting Combine.

Dan Graziano of ESPN reports that London also won’t work out at USC’s Pro Day on March 23.

Instead, London will hold his own Pro Day on April 5 in Los Angeles.

“Word is he’s doing well but wants to give himself as much time as possible before working out for teams,” Graziano adds.

London said this week that he only began running a week ago.

“So I’ll probably say, give me like 15 more percent and I’ll be 100,” he said.

London earned the Pac-12′s offensive player of the year after making 88 catches for 1,084 yards and seven touchdowns in only eight games this season. Texas Tech’s Michael Crabtree in 2007 was the only other Power 5 receiver with at least 88 receptions through eight games.

London arrived at USC as a two-sport athlete, and he played basketball in early 2020.

“Basketball has helped me in every way possible, and I was blessed that I was able to play most sports as long as I possibly can,” London said. “And it’s definitely helped me transition into football.”