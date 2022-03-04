Report: Giants aren’t expected to trade Saquon Barkley, but could deal James Bradberry

Getty Images

Giants General Manager Joe Schoen inherited a terrible salary cap situation and he’s been clear about his view that fixing it is a top priority for the team this offseason.

Schoen said this week that he’s “open to everything” when it comes to getting the team’s financial house in order, including a trade that would send running back Saquon Barkley to a different team for his fifth NFL season. There was no indication that Schoen has been getting calls about such a deal, however, and Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team is not expected to move Barkley.

The same may not be true of cornerback James Bradberry. Rapoport reports that he’s likelier to leave the team via a trade this offseason.

Bradberry signed a three-year deal as a free agent in 2020 and he’s set to have a cap hit of more than $21 million this year. The Giants would clear more than $12.1 million by trading him before June 1 and that number would go up to $13.5 million if they were to designate a swap as a post-June 1 move.

There would be a considerable dead money under either scenario, but avoiding that is going to be difficult for a Giants team that has to slash a lot of money thanks to the misadventures of Schoen’s predecessor.