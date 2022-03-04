Report: J.C. Jackson is expected to hit the open market

Getty Images

Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson said recently that he’d play on a franchise tag if the team used one on him before the March 8 deadline, but that “it’s time for me to get paid” regardless of how he receives his compensation.

It looks like Jackson won’t have to worry about the tag. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Patriots are not expected to use the tag on Jackson and that he is expected to hit the open market when free agency opens later this month.

Jackson is generally regarded as the top cornerback eligible for free agency this offseason and he’d likely receive plenty of attention from other teams if he is available come the start of the free agency negotiating period.

Jackson has spent all four of his NFL seasons with the Patriots and stepped into the No. 1 role once Stephon Gilmore was out of the picture in New England. If Friday’s report is accurate, his run in that role may be a short one.