Report: NFLPA investigates Ira Fishman for workplace misconduct

The NFL Players Association currently is investigating one of its top officials for workplace misconduct, according to a new report.

Motherboard, a Vice.com property, explains that the union is exploring a “wide-ranging set of allegations” against managing director Ira Fishman. The probe was sparked by a letter from an anonymous whistleblower that accused Fishman of being “toxic” and “abusive.” The allegations reportedly include the use of “bizarre and inappropriate remarks” to “throwing used chewing tobacco around.”

“Despite the anonymous, unverified and unsettling allegations contained in the email, we took the immediate step of hiring outside counsel to conduct an investigation led by our COO Teri Smith,” the NFLPA told Motherboard in a statement acknowledging the investigation.

Motherboard spoke with more than six current and former NFLPA employees, who confirmed “many” of the particular allegations. They said that, among other things, Fishman would “fart and belch in meetings” and “shoot his used chewing tobacco into trash cans like a basketball.” NFLPA also employees confirmed to Motherboard that Fishman drank regularly at work, with a stocked mini-bar in his office.

Fishman faces no allegations of sexual misconduct, but the workplace broadly was characterized as hostile to women.

“We dispute any allegation that this is a sexist or toxic work environment. It is a disservice to the women and the men who work here,” the NFLPA told Motherboard.

NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith has embarked on his final term, and the union will be looking for a successor. Any actions against Fishman undoubtedly hinge on the outcome of the outside counsel’s investigation.