Report: Saints want long-term deal with Marcus Williams but are not expected to tag him

The Saints want to keep Marcus Williams, but, as expected, considering their salary-cap situation, it won’t come at any cost.

The team hopes to sign the safety to a long-term deal. However, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Williams’ camp does not expect another franchise tag for Williams if the sides can’t come to an agreement before Tuesday’s tag deadline.

Williams played last season under the one-year, $10.6 million tag. A second tag would cost the Saints $12.73 million in 2022, and the team remains in the worst cap shape of any team in the league. New Orleans is $44.4 million over the $208.2 million cap, according to overthecap.com.

Williams, 25, has played 76 of a possible 81 games in his five-year career. He has totaled 15 interceptions, 38 pass breakups, three forced fumbles and 320 tackles.