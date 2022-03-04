Robert Griffin III confirms Surviving Washington has been scrapped

Getty Images

Yes, Robert Griffin III’s Surviving Washington book project has not.

In a statement issued by his broadcasting agent, Mark Lepselter, Giffin confirmed that he won’t be publishing a tell-all regarding his time with the franchise currently known as Commanders.

“Through the process of thinking about writing a book, I’ve learned that this an issue bigger than one person,” Griffin said. “I want to give space to and elevate those who have already come forward, while encouraging those who have not yet to feel empowered to speak. This is a matter that very qualified people are continuing to manage with sensitivity and seriousness, and ultimately, I learned that this book was not the proper forum for this. In time and through a more meaningful method, I hope to address my first-hand experience.”

Lepselter confirmed to PFT that the book project is indeed dead. I asked Lepselter whether direct or indirect pressure was applied by the Commanders, by owner Daniel Snyder, by the NFL, and/or by ESPN.

“Simply put,” Lepselter said, “that is just not the case. Unequivocally, the answer is no.”

Griffin’s statement indicates that, eventually, he’ll speak his truth about his time with the team. However, it won’t happen within the front and back cover of a book.