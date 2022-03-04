Stephen Jones: Cowboys believe in Mike McCarthy, his track record speaks for itself

Getty Images

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy has not won a playoff game in his two years on the job, but his bosses say they’re confident he has the team going in the right direction.

Cowboys Vice President Stephen Jones said McCarthy is the right person to get the job done.

“I think his track record speaks for itself. He’s won a Super Bowl,” Jones said, via Clarence Hill of the Star-Telegram. “He’s been to championship games. I love the way his leadership style is. He’s got a great pulse for our football team and just feel like he’s the right guy for us.”

Jones disputed the idea that McCarthy’s assistants deserve the bulk of the credit for what has gone right.

“I think he’s more involved than you think he is. Let’s start with that,” Jones said. “But, no, I think he’s going to, knowing we need to take the next step. I think everybody is going to turn it up a notch, if you will.”

McCarthy did win a Super Bowl with the Packers in 2010, and that impressed Jones and his father when they hired him. But he ended his tenure in Green Bay with back-to-back losing seasons, and his two seasons in Dallas have ended in disappointment as well. Jones may be convinced, but McCarthy will have to win a playoff game to convince others he has the Cowboys on the right track.