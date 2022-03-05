Amaré Barno runs fastest official 40 for a defensive lineman since 2003

Getty Images

Amaré Barno is big. And he’s fast.

The six-foot, six-inch, 245-pound defensive lineman ran an official 4.36-second 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine on Saturday.

Per the NFL, it’s the fastest 40 for a defensive lineman since 2003.

Obviously, speed in a straight line is just one piece of a broader puzzle. As someone told me years ago, the only time anyone runs 40 yards in a straight line during a football game is when something very good is happening, or when something very bad is happening. And it never happens without the player in full pads and a helmet.

Still, Barno is fast. That’s always better than the alternative.