Bills will go to St. John Fisher College for training camp

Getty Images

The Bills will be taking training camp on the road this summer for the first time since 2019.

The team announced that they will return to St. John Fisher College in Rochester, New York after spending the last two training camps at their facility. It will be the 21st time that the Bills have held camp at the school and General Manager Brandon Beane said he and head coach Sean McDermott believe the move will be a plus for their team building.

“We’ve always enjoyed the set-up there and Sean and I both are strong believers in the camaraderie that you get and the bond you can build,” Beane said, via the team’s website. “Guys aren’t feeling the pressure to get home or anything like that, and that’s important. Obviously, we’re getting ready on the field but the trust that you build up with your teammates and coaches and staff is just as important, especially when you hit the rough patches, which every team hits at some point during the season.”

With the NFL rolling back all COVID-19 protocols this week, there are likely to be other teams returning to pre-pandemic training camp plans this summer.