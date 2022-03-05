Derek Stingley Jr. “getting into running” after Lisfranc injury

Getty Images

Cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. isn’t working out at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week, but he is in town and he told reporters that he’s making progress in his return from a Lisfranc injury.

Stingley only played three games in 2021 because of the injury, but he said on Saturday that he’s “ahead of schedule” in his rehab and that he is “on pace to do what I have to do” when LSU hosts its Pro Day workout on April 6.

“I’m almost close to 100 percent, right now getting into running, starting to do a couple plants, breaking downhill, that’s realty where I’m at,” Stingley said, via Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com.

Stingley said no teams have expressed concern about his foot when he’s spoken with them at the Combine, but he’s played just 10 games the last two seasons due to the injury and COVID so any team that takes him early in the draft will be banking on his freshman production being a sign of things to come.