Empty seats at Heinz Field make pursuit of Aaron Rodgers a no-brainer

Pittsburgh Steelers v Green Bay Packers
Many were surprised (some pleasantly, some not) to see the Steelers as a viable potential destination for quarterback Aaron Rodgers. It doesn’t fit with the team’s overall approach to team-building, especially not at quarterback.

But the team’s latest search for a new quarterback following the retirement of a Hall of Famer comes at a quietly precarious time for the Steelers. In 2021, local TV ratings dropped 10 percent. Likewise, and as recently noted by John Luciew of PennLive.com, ticket sales are down — and no-shows are up.

The average attendance at Heinz Field for what became Ben Roethlisberger’s farewell season was 60,400, roughly 8,000 below capacity. Even if the tickets for most of those empty seats had been purchased, the balance sheets of NFL teams also need people to show up and buy overpriced food, drinks, and merchandise.

And so, as Luciew suggests, the Steelers will be poised to stimulate the fan base by spending money.

The Steelers already have roughly $30 million in cap space for 2022, and that’s before engaging in the usual cap-clearing techniques of dumping bloated contracts, extending ascending players in the latter years of their deals, and/or renegotiating others, kicking cap dollars into years where the cap will be even higher, if not dramatically higher.

Enter Rodgers. He’d command a huge salary, if he wants a huge salary. (He could deliberately take a lot less, in order to help the Steelers put talented players around him.) And he’d definitely fill the stadium at the confluence of the Ohio, Allegheny, and Monongahela.

There would be no unsold tickets in Pittsburgh. There would be no unused tickets, either. The Steelers would become one of the most interesting, most followed, and most talked-about teams in the entire league. At a time when some of the key local metrics are suggesting that the Yinzers are yawning, landing Rodgers is precisely the move that would cause them to snap out of the current funk.

3 responses to “Empty seats at Heinz Field make pursuit of Aaron Rodgers a no-brainer

  1. Given that Ben was such a low life it makes perfect sense for them to pursue Rodgers.

  2. While having Aaron Rodgers in the fold for however many seasons in Pittsburgh (one to two?? maybe three??) might help the seats fill up in the very near term, the postponement of finding the actual real long term solution at QB in Pittsburgh will do more damage to the Steelers bottom line. The reason that the Steelers have enjoyed such sustained success and support in their Big Ben era was the fact that Ben was annoitned the starter after earliy success as a rookie and built HOF credentiials on the field. A 1-2 year solution behind center does nothing for the Steelers’ future- ask the Bucs how their plan to compete is going after TB12 has retired from them but maybe not the league yet. If yoi don’t win the Lombardi in the first year of brining in the big gun, it’s a collosal mistake for the future of the franchise, and ticket sales and attendence will reflect that.

  3. Steelers always look long term, not at short term gimmicks. Use the the money to rebuild offensive line, then concentrate on a QB next year.

