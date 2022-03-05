J.C. Jackson wants Jalen Ramsey money

Getty Images

As Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson rockets toward free agency, he’s making his financial expectations known.

Via Mike Giardi of NFL Media, Jackson wants Jalen Ramsey money.

Ramsey previously signed a five-year, $100 million deal with the Rams. The deal included a $25 million signing bonus, and $43.7 million guaranteed at signing.

Ramsey currently has the highest annual average of all cornerbacks. He signed the deal just before the start of the 2020 season.

The Patriots reportedly don’t plan to use the franchise tag on Jackson. That would put them in line for up to a third-round compensatory draft pick in 2023, unless they go on another free-agency spending spree.

It’s been suggested that they could tag and trade Jackson. If they tag him, however, they need to carry his franchise-tag salary until a trade occurs. But they could get compensation for him now.