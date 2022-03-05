Jordan Davis shows incredible speed at 341 pounds

Getty Images

Georgia defensive tackle Jordan Davis put on a shocking display in the 40-yard dash today at the Scouting Combine.

The 6-foot-6, 341-pound Davis ran the 40 in an official time of 4.78 seconds, a stunning show of speed for a player that size.

That’s the fastest 40-yard dash ever at the Combine for a player that big. The only player even in the same vicinity as Davis in both size and speed is Dontari Poe, who ran a 4.89-second 40 at 346 pounds at the 2012 Combine.

Davis isn’t just a workout warrior; he won the Chuck Bednarik Award as the best defensive player in college football last year, and also won the Outland Trophy as the best lineman in college football.