Lamar Jackson disputes saying bias against Black quarterbacks is “still there”

In an appearance on The Shop, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson participated in a conversation regarding efforts to nudge him to receiver, which led to a discussion as to the historical racial bias against Black quarterbacks.

Eventually, Maverick Carter explained the situation bluntly. “The truth is there’s a lot of history with them not wanting Black guys to play quarterback . . . . Tons of history. It started with, ‘Well, they can’t think quick enough.’ This is going way back, ’70s, ’80s. It’s dying off.”

Interjected LeBron James, “It’s dying off, but it’s still there.”

Said Lamar: “It’s still there. That’s why I need that championship.”

On Twitter, Jackson took issue with the characterization of this comments, in a tweet posted by Adam Schefter of ESPN. Said Schefter: “Ravens’ Lamar Jackson said racial bias against Black quarterbacks is ‘still there’ in the NFL.”

“That was not my response to that specific question don’t start that ADAM,” Jackson said.

Jackson’s reaction is confusing. He said what he said. Unless the clip was creatively edited, Jackson chimed in with three key words — “it’s still there” — regarding the existence of racial bias against Black quarterbacks.