Mason Rudolph says he has a different mindset, preparing to start for the Steelers this year

Getty Images

Mason Rudolph views himself as the Steelers’ starting quarterback in 2022.

Rudolph told Jim Rome that he always prepared as if he might be called upon, but now that Ben Roethlisberger is retired, Rudolph is really approaching this offseason as if he’s the team leader.

“I’m having an entire offseason with a different mindset,” Rudolph said. “The last few years, am I preparing like a starter? Yes, but you know when you get back to camp there’s a Hall of Fame quarterback there who is the starter. So I am excited for the opportunity, having a chance to be the starting quarterback. That’s all you can ask for.”

Of course, the Steelers are not just going to hand Rudolph the starting job. Rudolph says he understands that he has to compete to start in Week One.

“There’s always going to be competition,” Rudolph said. “No matter if we draft somebody or bring somebody else in in, I’m never going to shy away from that and that’s an obvious component. We know they’re going to add to the room. So I am excited to compete and looking forward to the opportunity to play.”

Realistically, the Steelers are probably more likely to bring in another quarterback to start ahead of Rudolph than Rudolph is to earn the job. But he sounds like a man who believes he’s going to be starting for the Steelers when the season starts.