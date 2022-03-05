Report: Titans are hiring Chase Blackburn as assistant special teams coach

Getty Images

The Titans are hiring Chase Blackburn as assistant special teams coach, Joe Rexrode of TheAthletic.com reports.

Blackburn will work with Craig Aukerman, who returns for his fifth season as the Titans’ special teams coach.

He replaces Matt Edwards, who was fired in January.

Blackburn, 38, served as Carolina’s special teams coordinator from 2018-21 before the Panthers relieved him of his duties in January. He was Carolina’s assistant special teams coach from 2016-17.

Blackburn went undrafted in 2005 but played 10 NFL seasons as a linebacker. He won two Super Bowls with the Giants.