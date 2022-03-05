The Russell Wilson no-trade clause hovers over any offers the Seahawks may get

Getty Images

If Russell Wilson were truly off the market, the Seahawks would say that. Instead, coach Pete Carroll recently said only that the team has “no intention” to trade its 10-year starting quarterback, a clear invitation to other teams to make offers.

The Washington Commanders reportedly did. A so-called “strong offer” of multiple first-round picks. The news raises interesting questions as to who leaked it, and why? It’s not crazy to think that the Seahawks made sure the information surfaced publicly, so that other teams may be inclined to make even stronger, or at least strong-to-quite-strong, offers.

Whatever the offer and whoever makes it, let’s not forget that Wilson has a no-trade clause. Last year, in an unprecedented move, his agent declared that Wilson wants to stay put, but then he listed the four teams to which Wilson would accept a trade — the Bears, Saints, Cowboys, and Raiders.

Circumstances surely have changed since then. The Bears have a new quarterback. The Cowboys have a long-term deal with theirs. The Saints have a new coach. The Raiders have a new coach, too, and an apparent intention to keep Derek Carr.

So where would Wilson be willing to go this year? The Broncos? The Buccaneers? The Packers, if Aaron Rodgers leaves and Green Bay decides Jordan Love isn’t ready? The Colts? The Dolphins?

Wherever he’d go, it’s critical to remember that he’ll go only where he wants to go. Even if Washington had made Seattle an offer the Seahawks couldn’t refuse, Wilson can block any deal by making it clear he’s not interested in playing for that team.