Kalon Barnes generates second-fastest 40-yard dash in Scouting Combine history

Baylor cornerback Kalon Barnes is extremely fast. Officially, the second-fastest guy to run 40 yards in a straight line at the Scouting Combine.

His official time of 4.23 seconds puts him at No. 2 all-time for the event, behind only receiver John Ross and the 4.22-second 40-yard dash he generated in 2017.

The next fastest 40 came from running back Chris Johnson in 2008, with a 4.24-second 40.

Most of the guys who ran the 40 in the quickest times never did much in the NFL. With the exception of Johnson, really fast in the 40 often means really short NFL career.

So congratulations for now, Kalon Barnes. Condolences, possibly, later.

  3. I might be in the minority, but I care little for these combine superlatives.

  4. Kinda mean to send condolences to a rookie player before he even gets drafted. I’ve seen many CB’s that were super fast and not the best technically and thrived in the NFL because when they made mistakes like falling for the fake pump ect.Their speed can correct mistakes..Ask Darrell Green. I think speed is over rated at every position except CB/Safety…Hope he has a long career so No condolences from me just well wishes

  5. Darrell Green
    Rod Woodson
    Champ Bailey

    All smoking fast and yea, they were all great.

  6. I think Raghib “Rocket” Ishmael lasted more than a couple years in the NFL. I also think he ran in the 4.2s

  8. Don’t change your grade based on this. Can he cover Tyreke Hill? Can he stick with Hunter Renfrow on a short route? Renfrow doesn’t run in a straight line. Tyreke changes directions quickly. Can he change just as quick? It doesn’t mean as much when a guy runs in a straight line. That’s a completely different set of skills. I wonder why football people waste so much time on this. I bet there are more mistakes because of the combine, than there are positive things found out. By the way, what has John Ross done in the NFL with his fastest 40 of all time? He ended up going 9th overall, and he’s already been let go by the Bengals. No way he was going 9th before he ran that fast 40 time.

  10. Im an athlete trainer, and a statistic that is a far greater determining factor of draft value in the NFL is the vertical leap, not the 40 time

  13. What is with all the discrepancies with 40 times? It must be timed with lasers, so why is there a lag between the run and the posting of the official time?

    Of course but Deion deserves to mentioned too if. It placed at the front of the line.

  15. According to your article… If you’re fast, you might as well not play in the nfl.. But wait, here’s a headline about the 2nd fastest ever…How to confuse your audiences all in one piece…

  17. personallyfoul says:
    March 6, 2022 at 4:16 pm
    I might be in the minority, but I care little for these combine superlatives.

    ________________

    Then why open the link if you saw the headline? PFT commenters have to be some of the most negative, miserable people on the net.

