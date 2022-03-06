Kayvon Thibodeaux makes strong case at Scouting Combine

USA TODAY Sports

Oregon pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux has, by all appearances, helped himself during his time in Indianapolis.

The NFL’s Next Gen Stats service has given Thibodeaux a draft score of 92, fueled by his ability to bench press 225 pounds 27 times (the longer the arms, the more strength that takes) and running the 40-yard dash in 4.59 seconds.

Thibodeaux’s top competition at the top of the draft is Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, who has a 95 from Next Gen Stats. Hutchinson ran the 40 in 4.74 seconds, opted not to bench press, and generated an incredibly nimble 4.15-second short shuttle.

Both could end up being great NFL players. For now, the competition is to be drafted as high as possible, even if Thibodeaux demonstrated in a Super Bowl-week appearance on PFT Live a sensitivity to the impact of state income taxes on his take-home pay.