Lamar Jackson’s failure to engage Ravens points to awkward outcome, for everyone

Posted by Mike Florio on March 6, 2022, 9:45 AM EST
Last year, the Ravens were reticent when it came to discussing the failure of quarterback Lamar Jackson to engage the team in contract negotiations. (As of Week One last year, it was suggested that he’s too “immersed” in football to negotiate. Which was all the more reason to hire someone else to negotiate the deal. Especially with the Ravens losing one player after another to torn ACLs during the most recent training camp and preseason.)

This year, the Ravens already have opted for measured candor when it comes to pointing out that they’re ready, willing, and able to work something out. Jackson, who clearly isn’t too focused on football in early March to negotiate, still hasn’t engaged them.

Jackson’s approach is either strategic or misguided. Last year, the situation became simplified after the Bills signed Josh Allen to a long-term deal that pays out $43 million per year. Based on the terms and structure of the Allen contract, Jackson should have asked the Ravens for the exact same contract, and he should have refused to play until he got it.

Instead, Jackson proceeded without a new deal. Between illnesses and injuries and the struggles of the team, he arguably has hampered his leverage.

Jackson now enters his option year. By rule, he’ll get $23 million. It’s a nice bump over the slotted four-year deal that paid out $9.5 million to the 32nd overall pick in the draft, but it’s not close to what he’s worth. Next year, if the Ravens apply the franchise tag, Jackson will get between $30 million and $35 million. In 2024, he’d get a 20-percent increase over the first tag for his second tag.

This approach, whether Jackson is intending the outcome or not, would force the Ravens to give him a 44-percent raise over his 2024 salary under the franchise tag or a 20-percent raise over his 2024 salary under the transition tag, which would give the Ravens only a right to match any offer sheet he signs elsewhere.

Some think this is the method to the apparent madness. That Jackson, without the benefit of a seasoned and savvy agent, is deciding to eschew long-term offers and put in seven years with the Ravens before hitting the open market and picking his next destination.

While the one-year-at-a-time approach can indeed work for quarterbacks, Lamar Jackson’s physical, run-heavy style significantly enhances the risk that, by the time 2025 rolls around, Jackson will be too banged up to break the bank.

Whatever Jackson does, he would benefit from the advice of one of the top quarterback agents. (I won’t name any for risk of having my phone blown up by whoever gets omitted.) As a former league MVP, Jackson can hire any agent he wants. Why not simply line up meetings with five of the top quarterback agents, if only to pick their brains about what approach they’d recommend?

It’s entirely possible that Jackson has consciously decided to ignore any and all overtures by the Ravens in order to get to the open market and pick his next team. And we fully support any approach that pushes back against the system and gets players what they deserve. As best we can tell, however, the Ravens are willing to give him what he deserves. At a minimum, it’s too early to know whether they will or they won’t, because Jackson won’t engage in the back-and-forth that either will, or won’t, result in a deal.

At some point, the Ravens may decide to protect themselves. Tyler Huntley, undrafted in 2020, is an exclusive-rights free agent in 2020. While the term necessarily means “not a free agent at all,” what if the Ravens decide to offer Huntley a real contract, a multi-year deal that pays him well to be the understudy to Jackson? If Jackson isn’t going to give the Ravens the long-term answer they want at the quarterback position, it would be smart for the Ravens to ensure that Huntley will be ready to go, if Jackson eventually is gone.

15 responses to “Lamar Jackson’s failure to engage Ravens points to awkward outcome, for everyone

  1. Ravens fans and specifically season ticket holders should have the right to know exactly why Jackson Missed so much time last season. Not just being informed that he has an
    “Ilness.” It seems like a cover for something.

  2. Huntley > Jackson. Would you rather have Huntley at $4-5M and they players they can around him or Jackson at $45M? I’ll take Huntley all day.

  3. Lamar Jackson is the most overrated player in football. Great athlete, mediocre quarterback. Guy can’t throw and is exposed every playoffs. Ravens probably growing tired of him letting them down in big games. Whole offense is tailored to his limitations and is so predictable

  4. ever notice the few TV Commercials he is in how little he talks .. doesnt seem to be getting good advice .. somebody needs to save him from himself..

  5. Jackson is doing the Ravens a huge favor by not trying to string arm then into a massive long term contract. It’s in the Ravens best interest not to give him a huge deal and Jackson is saving the Ravens from themselves.

  7. Good read and well written but the problem with all pro-football negotiations is the inherent risk and determining what is fair. Players deserve to get what they can but as we have seen, cap heavy superstar contracts often restrict the ability of the team to provide a supporting cast. Taken in that context the superstar player, usually the QB, must be good enough to overcome playing with economy level players to lead them to Super Bowls. Those type Superstar players are unusual and few and as a result, the usual outcome is the teams and fans get the short end of the fair stick. In LJ’s circumstance injury risk is much higher because of his style of play and his rare but fragile athletic ability. He certainly is as tough a player as there is in the NFL but should he suffer torn knee ligaments or achilles ligaments it is doubtful that he could return to his former level of play especially considering the ticking clock of father time that ages us all and robs him of playing time during a possible recovery. He should be fair to himself, but betting against injury in the NFL is a losers game he should have learned last season. LJ should take the contract and guaranteed money now and allow himself to play with abandon and bet with the house money.

  9. I would be terrified about a career ending injury if I were a running QB. Either Lamar (people who represent themselves have a fool for a client) or an agent should run, not walk towards a Josh Allen sized deal.

  10. Flash in the pan. His rushing numbers jump(ed) off the page but the passing numbers are pedestrIan in spite of the difficulty defenses have at defending both. Both are trending sharply down. His career trajectory will look like that of a bellcow running back. But clearly he’s smarter than everyone else with their fancy agents and whatnot, so it’s not like he should listen to me.

  11. I actually think he’s worth about $25m per year. Maybe 30 if the cal keeps going up. The problem is that deserves 5-6 years of guaranteed $25m but he’ll want way more. If I’m the ravens I’d give him that extension and nothing more. Id maybe tag him once if I thought the team had a chance at the super bowl. I just don’t see him aging well and he’s never proven it in the playoffs when you play better teams, better coaches, and you’ve gone through a full season of being hit (which happens to him more than most QBs). The season being an extra game longer without any extra bye weeks hurts him slightly IMO.

  12. Interesting how quarterbacks like Dak Prescott, Russel Wilson and Lamar Jackson have to endure all kinds of problems to get paid, but guys like Josh Allen, Carson Wentz, and even Jared Goff are handed $100+ million without missing a tee time. What could possibly account for the difference in treatment?

  13. If the Ravens pay Josh Allen money they might want a Josh Allen skill set. I would much rather have Josh Allen. Jackson needs to get an agent, ASAP. Jackson seems like a good guy and his teammates believe in him. This situation has the potential to go sideways leaving Jackson as a cautionary tale.

  14. Let him walk. Jackson can’t throw from the pocket, which is why he’s never won a playoff game. Running QBs don’t have long careers in the NFL. Cam is 32 and barely a back up level QB because he can’t throw in the pocket. Meanwhile Brady was in the MVP convo at 44 and Rodgers won it at 38. Even statuesque Manning made it to his late 30s.

  15. AFCN opponents hoping he gets his $45mill deal. Tho did Mr Regular Season get his law degree at Louisville? If not, may not be too bright to serve as his own negotiating team.

