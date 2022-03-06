What’s next for Amari Cooper?

Getty Images

From the moment Amari Cooper signed a FIVE-YEAR, $100 MILLION contract, it was obvious that he’d signed a two-year, $40 minion deal, with no commitments beyond that. Two years later, the Cowboys have leaked that they “likely” will be releasing him.

So what happens next? His $20 million salary for 2022 becomes guaranteed on March 20. The Cowboys don’t intend to pay it. By getting the word out that Cooper “likely” will be cut, the Cowboys obviously are hoping to generate a trade market.

Then there’s the possibility that the Cowboys will offer Cooper less than $20 million, realizing that his agent will gauge the market to determine whether a better deal would be available if he’s released. If multiple teams are willing to offer Cooper the same deal if he’s released, the Cowboys then could potentially persuade one of those teams to give up a draft pick in exchange for dibs on the ability to re-do his deal. (Cooper, obviously, would have to be on board with this. If he does nothing, his $20 million guaranteed salary vests in two weeks.)

However it plays out, the key word is “likely.” It provides wiggle room for the Cowboys to do something other than release Cooper, if they can figure out some other solution.

If not, then he’ll be cut. Unless he really wants to stay with the Cowboys and the money the team would offer on a reduced deal is similar to what he’d get on the open market, his best move would be to force his release and become a free agent, for the first time in his career.