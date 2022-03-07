49ers hire Brian Schneider as special teams coordinator, won’t have OC in 2022

Getty Images

After several coaching departures following an appearance in the NFC Championship Game, the 49ers have formally announced their staffing changes for the 2022 season.

Among the revelations in San Francisco’s release are that Brian Schneider has been hired as the club’s special teams coordinator. And the 49ers won’t have a named offensive coordinator after Mike McDaniel left the club to be the Dolphins’ head coach.

Schneider was the Seahawks special teams coordinator from 2010-2020 and held the same position with the Jaguars from January to May of last year before stepping away from the team for personal reasons.

Because 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan calls the offensive plays, he is the team’s de facto coordinator for that unit. But offensive line coach Chris Foerster has added run game coordinator to his offensive line coach duties. And Bobby Slowik has been promoted to offensive passing game coordinator. He was previously an offensive passing game specialist.

The 49ers also formally announced that Anthony Lynn is the team’s new assistant head coach/running backs coach and Brian Griese will coach quarterbacks.

Brian Fleury is the tight ends coach, Leonard Hankerson is the receivers coach, Klay Kubiak is the assistant QBs coach, Joe Graves is the assistant OL coach, Stephen Adegoke is a defensive quality control coach, Asauni Rufus is an offensive quality control coach, Deuce Schwartz is an offensive quality control coach, and Nick Sorensen is a defensive assistant.