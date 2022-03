Getty Images

Browns fullback Andy Janovich will hit free agency next week.

The Browns have decided not to exercise Janovich’s option, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

If the Browns had exercised the option, Janovich would have stayed in Cleveland on a $1.6 million base salary in 2022. Instead, he’ll hit the open market.

Last year Janovich played in 13 games for the Browns and played 92 offensive snaps and 161 special teams snaps.