Bengals use franchise tag on Jessie Bates

Getty Images

The Bengals are keeping safety Jessie Bates around for at least another year.

According to multiple Monday reports, Cincinnati has used the franchise tag on Bates.

Tyler Dragon of USA Today reported on Saturday that the Bengals were likely to make that move.

Cincinnati drafted Bates in the second round of the 2018 draft and he’s become one of the team’s best defensive players and one of the club’s team leaders. In 2021, Bates recorded 88 total tackles, an interception, and four passes defensed. He also had a pair of interceptions and six passes defensed in four postseason games.

The Bengals will reportedly continue to work on a long-term deal for their safety until the deadline in mid-July.

Bates has 10 career interceptions and 35 passes defensed in 63 games.