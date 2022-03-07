Browns tender Ja’Marcus Bradley, Michael Dunn and Blake Hance

Getty Images

The Browns officially placed their franchise tag on tight end David Njoku on Monday and their announcement of that move included word of three other moves the team made ahead of the start of free agency.

They have tendered wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley, guard Michael Dunn, and offensive lineman Blake Hance with contracts for the 2022 season. All three players were set to be exclusive rights free agents and the tenders block them from negotiating with any other teams once free agency gets underway next week.

Bradley has nine catches for 124 yards in eight games over the last two seasons. Rashard Higgins is set for unrestriced free agency and the team may be asking Jarvis Landry to rework his contract, so there’s likely to be more moves coming at receiver.

Dunn made two starts during the 2021 season and he’s played 20 games overall over the last two years. Hance started eight of the 17 games he played in 2021.