Browns use franchise tag on David Njoku

Getty Images

A recent report indicted that the Browns would do whatever was necessary to keep tight end David Njoku from leaving the team as a free agent and they’re using the biggest tool at their disposal to ensure he stays off the open market.

According to multiple reports, the Browns have franchise tagged Njoku. The move sets Njoku up to make over $10.9 million for the 2022 season and would leave the door open for the two sides to talk about a longer deal until July 15.

Njoku was the 29th pick of the 2017 draft and is coming off a season that saw him catch 36 passes for 475 yards and four touchdowns in 16 appearances. He has 148 catches for 1,754 yards and 15 touchdowns over his entire run in Cleveland.

Teams have until 4 p.m. ET on March 8 to use franchise tags. Chiefs tackle Orlando Brown and Bengals safety Jessie Bates are also expected to be tagged before that deadline passes.