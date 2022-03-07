Calvin Ridley suspended indefinitely for betting on games

Getty Images

Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley missed most of the 2021 season and he’s set to miss the entire 2022 season.

The NFL announced that Ridley has been suspended indefinitely for betting on games during the 2021 season. The suspension will run through the end of the 2022 season at least.

Ridley stepped away from the Falcons during the season in order to deal with mental health issues. The league’s announcement said that his betting took place while he was away from the team and that there is no evidence that he used inside information to facilitate his wagers. There is also no evidence that anyone from the Falcons or any other team was aware of Ridley’s activities.

“There is nothing more fundamental to the NFL’s success — and to the reputation of everyone associated with our league — than upholding the integrity of the game. This is the responsibility of every player, coach, owner, game official, and anyone else employed in the league,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell wrote to Ridley. “Your actions put the integrity of the game at risk, threatened to damage public confidence in professional football, and potentially undermined the reputations of your fellow players throughout the NFL.”

“For decades, gambling on NFL games has been considered among the most significant violations of league policy warranting the most substantial sanction. In your case, I acknowledge and commend you for your promptly reporting for an interview, and for admitting your actions.”

Ridley will be eligible to apply for reinstatement on February 15, 2023.