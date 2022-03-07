Calvin Ridley’s bets included one on Falcons

Getty Images

Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended through at least next February for gambling on NFL games during the 2021 season and his wagers included one on his own team.

The NFL’s announcement of Ridley’s suspension said that his gambling took place during a five-day period in November. Ridley had stepped away from the team earlier in the season to deal with mental health issues and was in Florida at the time he placed his bets.

According to multiple reports, Ridley placed parley bets involving multiple teams and one of the bets was on the Falcons to beat the Jaguars in Week 12. The Falcons won that game 21-14.

Ridley was set to make over $11 million for the 2022 season, but will not be eligible to apply for reinstatement from his suspension until February 15, 2023.