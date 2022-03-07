Chiefs make it official: They use franchise tag on Orlando Brown

Getty Images

The Chiefs officially have used the franchise tag on left tackle Orlando Brown Jr., according to multiple reports.

The move did not show up on the NFL’s transactions report Monday, so the tag came after the 4 p.m. ET deadline for moves and will appear on Tuesday’s report.

The tag was expected, buying the Chiefs more time to work out a long-term deal. It carries a $16.662 million cap number for 2022.

Brown, 25, made the Pro Bowl in his first season with the Chiefs, who traded for the offensive lineman on April 23. It was his third Pro Bowl in four seasons.

He played every offensive snap in his 16 starts for the Chiefs in 2021 and allowed four sacks in 715 pass block snaps.

The Browns’ use of the franchise tag on tight end David Njoku was on the NFL’s transactions report Monday. Njoku’s tag carries a $10.931 million cap number.

The Bengals’ tag of safety Jessie Bates III at $12.911 million also became official Monday.