Christian Kirk: Kyler Murray deserves everything he’s earned and has coming

As a pending free agent, there’s a decent chance receiver Christian Kirk won’t be catching passes from quarterback Kyler Murray with the Cardinals in 2022.

But Kirk still has plenty of positive feelings about Arizona’s quarterback, who is now in the middle of a contract dispute with the club.

“Kyler’s a special player,” Kirk said in an interview with TMZ. “There’s few people who can do what he does, so I believe he deserves everything that he’s earned and that he has coming.”

Kirk also pushed back against the report that characterized Murray as selfish and immature, calling him a good leader.

“He’s a great friend of mine and he’s always treated me well and teammates around him well,” Kirk said. “Every time he steps on the field, he wants to win.”

Kirk and Murray have been teammates since Arizona selected the quarterback at No. 1 overall in 2019. Kirk set career highs in receptions (77) and yards (982) in 2021, recording five touchdowns.