Decision time approaches, if not arrives, for Aaron Rodgers

Based on everything Aaron Rodgers has said about his timeline for making a decision about what he’ll do in 2022, the decision already should be made by now. Free agency officially begins in nine days. The legal tampering period opens in just seven days. Even now, teams are talking to agents about players who may be available.

For those of you who don’t spend time checking out non-work websites when not working, you missed a few developments this weekend. Here’s what happened.

On Friday night, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that Rodgers is “truly torn” on where he’d like to play in 2022, going “back and forth” regarding what he wants. In writing up a blurb on the issue, we pointed out that to stay or not to stay in Green Bay isn’t a real decision. To choose the Packers or a specific alternative team is. As we wrote, “Get back to us, Ian or Schefty or whoever, when it’s Green Bay vs. Denver or Green Bay vs. Tennessee or Green Bay vs. Miami or Green Bay vs. Indianapolis or Green Bay vs. Pittsburgh or Green Bay vs. Tampa Bay or or Green Bay vs. San Francisco or Green Bay vs. Any Specific NFL City Other Than Not Green Bay.”

Then, things got interesting. After posting our item regarding the report that Rodgers is “truly torn” and pointing out that there’s nothing about which to be torn without knowing the places to which the Packers would trade him, someone who read our item — someone with actual, specific information — reached out to explain that the decision isn’t Green Bay vs. Not Green Bay. That potential destinations have been identified and tentative trade terms have been arranged.

This prompted push back from the Packers, telling reporters who cover the team and/or national reporters who hope to remain in the team’s good graces that the team has had no trade talks. In response, we’ve urged common sense. To make a decision, Rodgers needs to know the teams to which the Packers would trade him. 49ers? No way. Buccaneers? No way. AFC teams? Sure.

Next comes the question of what the Packers expect, and whether these teams will part with whatever that is. How many first-round picks? What else? Finally, how much will these teams pay Rodgers?

The longer Rodgers goes without making a decision, the more clear it becomes that he’s not deciding whether to enter the New Team restaurant. He’s sitting at the table, looking at a detailed menu. Picking a meal.

Some have suggested that, once Rodgers makes a decision, things will move quickly. Indeed it will, because Rodgers already knows the teams to which the Packers will be traded, those teams know what the Packers will want via trade, and those teams know what it will take to sign Rodgers. The decision, no matter how it’s leaked or announced, won’t be to be or not to be a Packer. It will to be the quarterback of one specific team.

In other words, and despite any efforts by the Packers or anyone else to dispute this, the potential deals are in place and ready to go, waiting for Rodgers to make up his mind and to act on it.