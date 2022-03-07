Drew Rosenhaus: Dolphins not planning to tag Emmanuel Ogbah, he’ll keep all his options open

Getty Images

Dolphins defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah is ready to hit free agency next week.

Ogbah’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said they are anticipating that Ogbah will neither be tagged nor re-signed before the start of the league year on March 16, though that doesn’t mean Ogbah couldn’t stay with the Dolphins.

“I’ve had discussions with the Dolphins and the franchise tag hasn’t come up, so I think it’s safe to say that’s not something they’re planning on doing,” Rosenhaus said on 7 Sports Xtra. “It sounds like the more realistic scenario is Emmanuel making it into free agency and us evaluating our options, including the Dolphins. But he’ll keep all of his options open, and if things work out with the Dolphins, I’m sure he’ll be excited to continue his career here.”

A former second-round pick of the Browns in 2016, Ogbah has been in Miami the last two years and has recorded nine sacks in back-to-back seasons. He should draw plenty of interest in free agency.