Falcons say they learned of Calvin Ridley investigation last month, cooperated fully

Getty Images

Minutes after the NFL announced that Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended indefinitely for betting on games, the Falcons released a statement saying they fully cooperated with the league’s investigation.

“We were first made aware of the league’s investigation on Feb. 9. We have cooperated fully with the investigation since receiving notice and support the league’s findings and actions. We are moving forward in the 2022 season with the decision that was made. With the decision that was made by the NFL, any further questions on the investigation should be directed to the league office,” the Falcons said in a statement.

The league’s statement said that Ridley’s gambling activity took place during a five-day period in late November 2021 while Ridley was not with the Falcons and was away from the team facility on the non-football illness list. The league investigation found no evidence that Ridley used any inside information for his gambling, or that any game was compromised in any way. The NFL also said there was no evidence suggesting any awareness by coaches, staff, teammates or other players of Ridley’s betting.

Ridley’s status in the NFL had already been in question after he left the Falcons last season, citing a need to work on his mental health and well-being. Now Ridley will be out of the NFL for at least the full 2022 season. The final remaining season on his contract will toll, meaning he will not get paid or count against the Falcons’ salary cap in 2022, and if he is reinstated, he will be under contract to the Falcons with an $11.1 million base salary in the year of his reinstatement.