Fifth-year option salaries set for 2019 first-round picks

NFL teams have until May 2 to make decisions about picking up fifth-year options for their 2019 first-round picks and the league set the salaries that go with those options on Monday.

Those salaries are guaranteed when the option is picked up and come in four different categories. The lowest level is equal to the average of the 3rd to 25th highest salaries at their position over the past five seasons while players who have played 75 percent of their team’s snaps in two seasons or 50 percent over their first three seasons get salaries equal to the 3rd to 20th highest salaries at their position.

Players who have made one Pro Bowl have a salary equal to the transition tag while players with multiple Pro Bowl appearances earn the same as this year’s franchise tag. Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is in that group and he kicks off this year’s list of players in line for options as the first overall pick from 2019.

1. Quarterback Kyler Murray, Cardinals: $29,703,000

2. Defensive end Nick Bosa, 49ers: $17,859,000

3. Defensive end Quinnen Williams, Jets: $11,500,000

4. Defensive end Clelin Ferrell, Raiders: $11,500,000

5. Linebacker Devin White, Buccaneers: $11,706,000

6. Quarterback Daniel Jones, Giants: $22,384,000

7. Defensive end Josh Allen, Jaguars: $11,500,000

8. Tight end T.J. Hockenson, Lions: $9,392,000

9. Defensive tackle Ed Oliver, Bills: $10,753,000

10. Linebacker Devin Bush, Steelers: $10,892,000

11. Tackle Jonah Williams, Bengals: $12,604,000

12. Linebacker Rashan Gary, Packers: $10,892,000

13. Defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, Dolphins: $10,753,000

14. Guard Chris Lindstrom, Falcons: $13,202,000

16. Defensive end Brian Burns, Panthers: $16,012,000

17. Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, Giants: $10,753,000

18. Center Garrett Bradbury, Vikings: $13,202,000

19. Defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons, Titans: $10,753,000

20. Tight end Noah Fant, Broncos: $6,850,000

21. Safety Darnell Savage, Packers: $7,901,000

22. Tackle Andre Dillard, Eagles: $12,604,000

23. Tackle Tytus Howard, Texans: $13,202,000

24. Running back Josh Jacobs, Raiders: $8,034,000

25. Wide receiver Marquise Brown, Ravens: $13,413,000

26. Defensive end Montez Sweat, Commanders: $11,500,000

27. Safety Johnathan Abram, Raiders: $7,901,000

28. Defensive end Jerry Tillery, Chargers: $11,500,000

29. Defensive end L.J. Collier, Seahawks: $11,500,000

30. Cornerback Deandre Baker: No option to pick up after being released by the Giants.

31. Tackle Kaleb McGary, Falcons: $13,202,000

32. Wide receiver N'Keal Harry, Patriots: $12,425,000