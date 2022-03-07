Hall of Fame moves enshrinement ceremony from prime time to afternoon

Getty Images

The Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement ceremonies will take place in the afternoon this year.

The Hall of Fame announced today that its Class of 2022 ceremony will begin at noon on Saturday, August 6.

Although the Hall of Fame enshrinement has previously been a prime time show, Hall of Fame President Jim Porter said on NFL Network that the move to an earlier start was supported by both the TV partners and the Hall of Famers. The enshrinement ceremony will air live on both ESPN and NFL Network.

In recent years, the Hall of Fame’s ceremony has been the subject of growing complaints that it lasts too long and goes too late into the night. This year’s ceremony will end at an early hour.