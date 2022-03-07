Jack Doyle announces his retirement

Getty Images

Colts tight end Jack Doyle has announced his retirement from the NFL.

Doyle told reporters at the end of the 2021 season that he was considering retirement and General Manager Chris Ballard said last week that the team was still waiting to hear his decision. It came via a statement released by the team on Monday.

“Growing up in Indianapolis in the late 90s/2000s it was impossible to not be a diehard Colts fan,” Doyle said in the statement. “Getting the chance to play 9 seasons for the team I have always and will always cheer for has been a dream come true. It is something that is hard to describe. I now go back to being the fan I have always been and retiring from the great game of football. I have a deep love for the game of football. I took pride in playing the game the right way and always leaving everything I had on the field. I have a deep respect for the dedication and commitment it takes to be out there for your teammates. At this time, my body is telling me that is a sacrifice I can no longer make.”

Doyle signed with the Titans after going undrafted out of Western Kentucky in 2013 and landed with the Colts as a waiver claim after final cuts that summer. He caught 295 passes for 2,729 yards and 24 touchdowns in his nine seasons with the club and was named to a pair of Pro Bowls.

Mo Alie-Cox is set for free agency, so the Colts may have a very different look at tight end come the start of the 2022 season.