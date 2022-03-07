Mike Mayock has had “exploratory talks” with NFL Network and Amazon

Getty Images

More than a decade after being named the SI.com Sports Media Person of the Year, Mike Mayock currently isn’t employed in sports media at all. That could be changing.

Mayock, who served as the General Manager of the Raiders for three years, has had “exploratory talks” with NFL Network and Amazon, according to Richard Deitsch of TheAthletic.com. However, a return by Mayock to NFLN is regarded as “highly unlikely.” Deitsch also adds that there is nothing imminent.

Amazon becomes an intriguing option, given that it hopes to construct a broad complement of shows that enhance, and lend credibility to, its Thursday Night Football venture.

Mayock once served as both the top draft expert at NFL Network and as the analyst for Thursday Night Football. His penchant for football jargon at times undermined his in-booth work, but he was unmatched with his knowledge and presentation as the league’s official draftnik. He also has a compelling story, trading out a career in commercial real estate for a bust-your-ass-in-the-shadows commitment to his craft that paid off, handsomely.

He’ll potentially be hampered by the perception that he failed as the G.M. of the Raiders. However, Mayock wasn’t really calling the shots. Former coach Jon Gruden was; Mayock was setting the table. How many of the picks that didn’t work out were Mayock selections, and how many were Gruden’s guys? We may never know.

What we do know is that Mayock did an outstanding job under trying circumstances in 2021, holding things together after Gruden’s abrupt resignation, sparked by emails he sent years earlier to former Washington executive Bruce Allen. Mayock and interim coach Rich Bisaccia arguably deserved a chance to show what they can do. Owner Mark Davis opted not to do that; it’s his prerogative. But Mayock can be proud of what he did with the Raiders, and the broader coverage of the NFL isn’t complete without his voice.

It sounds as if he’s moving in that direction. Eventually, he’ll resurface. The first step is seeing reports that he’s considering it. Deitsch’s report checks that box.