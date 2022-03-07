Mike Mayock has had “exploratory talks” with NFL Network and Amazon

Posted by Mike Florio on March 7, 2022, 12:34 PM EST
Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders
Getty Images

More than a decade after being named the SI.com Sports Media Person of the Year, Mike Mayock currently isn’t employed in sports media at all. That could be changing.

Mayock, who served as the General Manager of the Raiders for three years, has had “exploratory talks” with NFL Network and Amazon, according to Richard Deitsch of TheAthletic.com. However, a return by Mayock to NFLN is regarded as “highly unlikely.” Deitsch also adds that there is nothing imminent.

Amazon becomes an intriguing option, given that it hopes to construct a broad complement of shows that enhance, and lend credibility to, its Thursday Night Football venture.

Mayock once served as both the top draft expert at NFL Network and as the analyst for Thursday Night Football. His penchant for football jargon at times undermined his in-booth work, but he was unmatched with his knowledge and presentation as the league’s official draftnik. He also has a compelling story, trading out a career in commercial real estate for a bust-your-ass-in-the-shadows commitment to his craft that paid off, handsomely.

He’ll potentially be hampered by the perception that he failed as the G.M. of the Raiders. However, Mayock wasn’t really calling the shots. Former coach Jon Gruden was; Mayock was setting the table. How many of the picks that didn’t work out were Mayock selections, and how many were Gruden’s guys? We may never know.

What we do know is that Mayock did an outstanding job under trying circumstances in 2021, holding things together after Gruden’s abrupt resignation, sparked by emails he sent years earlier to former Washington executive Bruce Allen. Mayock and interim coach Rich Bisaccia arguably deserved a chance to show what they can do. Owner Mark Davis opted not to do that; it’s his prerogative. But Mayock can be proud of what he did with the Raiders, and the broader coverage of the NFL isn’t complete without his voice.

It sounds as if he’s moving in that direction. Eventually, he’ll resurface. The first step is seeing reports that he’s considering it. Deitsch’s report checks that box.

Permalink 9 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

9 responses to “Mike Mayock has had “exploratory talks” with NFL Network and Amazon

  1. Give me a break. He botched every first round pick he had. The gig is up on this guy and has been for awhile.

  2. Did he really botch those picks or was Gruden the one making the picks and Mayock was just the mouthpiece?

    Mayock was the only draft guru I ever listened to and he hit way more than everyone else. I find it hard to believe those were solely his drafts.

  3. Watching some of the video from the Raiders war room on draft coverage always made me wonder how much Mayock was really involved in the early rounds of the draft as a GM. There were multiple times the look on his face was one of shock when the pick was announced. Then to hear the personnel decisions were 51% under the control of Gruden and it makes you wonder if Mayock just rolled with the punches for the first couple of rounds and went to work in the later rounds. Like the article says, we may never know.

  4. Why take the job as a GM, if you can not pick the groceries for the cook Jon Gruden? He has to shoulder most of the blame, as his tenure as a GM was a unmitigated disaster. Should have just stayed in booth and be thought of as an empty suit, then going to the Raiders and proving it.

  6. He is great for that job. He is knowledgeable and has an enthusiasm about players which draws viewers in.

  7. I hope he rebounds and does well. Despite the botched first-round picks, he helped establish a young core that will be the present and future of the Raiders.

  8. Rather than blowing all that money on Joe Buck, I’d pursue this guy. I thought he was quite articulate and knowledgeable in his commentating days.

  9. Bring him back, time as a GM is something other announcers don’t have and is a new angle for viewers to hear about

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.